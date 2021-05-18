Nothing seems to be working under the governance of Akufo-Addo – Okese1

Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

“Na Today” hitmaker, Okese1 born Frank Nana Afrane has urgently tasked President Akufo-Addo to fix the country because he honestly feels that nothing seems to be working under his governance.



“As for fixing the country, the government must make sure to do a lot of changes in the system because the system is bad, to be honest, nothing seems to be working in the system,” he said on the Kastle Entertainment Show.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM in Cape Coast monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Okese1 said most Ghanaians abroad are better off due to the good policies put together by the government in those countries.



“If you compare how things are going on abroad and how they live their lives outside it’s all about the governments in those countries who have made things simpler for them to enjoy,” he remarked.



“So the individuals can’t just fix themselves, though they can do their bit to alleviate their lives, what will make life more enjoyable most of them depends on the government of the day,” he fumed.



He added “For instance, the government in the USA is giving covid-19 relief, topping up the salaries of workers due to covid-19 hardships, increasing the minimum wage and even those who lost their jobs and unemployed are being given monthly stipends.



“But since covid-19 came, Ghana I’m not sure they’ve even shared 1 dollar to anybody. So I plead with the government to do something because people are really going through hardships in this country,” he ended.



