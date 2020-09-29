Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Nothing happened between us – Shatta Wale opens up on his collabo with Efia Odo

Ghanaian dancehall/reggae artiste Shatta Wale with Afia Odo in new video

Ghanaian dancehall/reggae artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has opened up on what happened between Efia Odo and him when they shot the ‘Bad Man’ video together.



After the release of the video, a section of Ghanaian music fans insinuated that the pair did something intimate-looking at their connection and chemistry in the video.



This assertion came after Shatta and Efia were rumoured to be an item.



But in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, the SM Boss categorically stated that nothing happened between them.



“I’ve noticed most of you think me and my bestie did the tin but nothing happened ooo,” Shatta Wale wrote on Twitter while accompanying his post with face with tears of joy emoji.



I’ve noticed most of you think me and my bestie did the tin but nothing happened ooo ???? #ShattaQuotes #BadManVideo https://t.co/6CJwlWuylc — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) September 28, 2020

