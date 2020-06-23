Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Nothing can stop us from performing in Ashaiman - Kelvynboy management speaks

Kelvynboy’s road manager, Didi, has spoken up after the attack on his artiste earlier today when he was called upon to grace the launch of a new branch of one of the biggest appliance shops in the country in Ashaiman.



The Ghanaian afrobeat artiste, Kelvynboy, in a trending video spotted on social media, seemed to have received some sounding slaps from a man identified as Kelly, one of Stonebwoy’s former bodyguards.



Didi, in an interview with the Supreme Selector, DJ Advicer, on Happy FM’s Ayekoo After-Drive, revealed that they have reported the issue to the Ashaiman police as well as at the Ghana Police Headquarters and are waiting for them to handle the issue.



“We have no idea why the guy did what he did, but we have left the issue in the hands of the authorities to find out whatever motive he had to come here and attack a blameless young artiste pursuing his dreams,” he said.



According to him, neither this attack nor any other planned incident can prevent Kelvyn Boy from performing in Ashaiman because neither Ghana nor any part of the country belongs to one individual.



“This time, we weren’t so cautious but next time, even if tomorrow, we are called upon to perform at a show in Ashaiman and the money is good, we will go and we will make sure to go with the right security,” Didi added.



Kelvyn Boy has been throwing shots at Stonebwoy on social media and other media platforms since the Burniton Music Group boss refused to renew the young act’s contract, thus sacking him from the label.

