Nothing can separate us - Dead Peepol

Entertainment of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Fast-rising music duo, Dead Peepol has said they understand the challenges that can easily break them apart and have taken note of them.



Speaking to the host of ‘Kingdom Drive’ on Kingdom 107.7 FM @Ghmouth_piece, the duo made up of Kofi Control and Kweku Richie stated that they have seen and heard reasons by hind the separation of past music duos and they are trying not to repeat such mistakes.



They ended by saying they have a lot ahead of them hence whatever it takes, they would work to sustain the group.



The duo currently won ‘THE BEST GROUP’ of the year at the just ended 3music Awards and they are out with a new song dubbed ‘No Noise’.



