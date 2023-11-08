Not writing your own songs doesn't mean you're not an artiste - Adina

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian songstress, Adina, has shared her perspective on the significance of songwriting and its role in the music industry.



According to her, all contributors to a song during the creative process should be properly acknowledged when it comes to splitting royalties.



Speaking to Elsie Lamar on GhanaWeb TV, Adina expressed her belief that anyone who contributes to a song should receive credit and financial compensation for their work.



She highlighted that songwriting is a collaborative effort, and those involved should be duly recognized.



“I work with a lot of songwriters. Sometimes there's somebody in the room when we are doing the song who will probably say, “let's put this there”. That person is still recognized when we are doing the split sheets.



“If anybody contributes to a song, they should be given props. And then when it's royalties, they also get some money or whatever it is because they put in work,” she said.



Addressing the common misconception that artistes who don't write their songs are not real artistes, Adina cited international artists like Beyoncé, who also collaborate with songwriters.



She stressed that the act of songwriting should not diminish one's identity as an artiste.



"People need to be educated that it's normal. Songwriting doesn't mean if you don't write your songs, you're not an artiste. We all have different gifts.



"Someone's own is to play the beats. Someone's own is to sing. Someone's own is to write. Some people can write and sing, great, but it doesn't make one person better than the other. We all have our unique gifts that God gave us,” she stressed.



Adina's comments come on the back of discussions pertaining to contributions made on song writing in Ghana.



Recently, Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene had a spat with fellow artiste, Mr Drew over contributions made on a song for which he wasn’t referenced for.



ID/NOQ







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.