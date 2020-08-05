Not even Wendy Shay can replace Ebony, she is like Bob Marley - Bullet

Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 August 2020
Source: Peace FM
CEO of Rutttown Records Bullet has finally stated the obvious.
Bullet says the late Ebony is the greatest of all time, just like the iconic Bob Marley, Tupac and Michael Jackson.
Taking to his Instagram page, Bullet writes with no provocation at that he has had many budding talents coming to him for a sign up to his record label but he has by far not seen someone as talented and gifted as the late Ebony.
He confirms that he would never want to replace Ebony even with Wendy Shay because she was simply irreplaceable.
Everyday, i receive tons of messages and music from various female artistes who desire to be signed unto my label but it is always hard for me to comprehend because they all sound like my precious Queen, Ebony Reigns. I know and can categorically state that no one can replace Ebony Reigns, so, it is always hard for me to sign them. Remember i never mentioned anywhere that i wanted to replace Ebony reigns, not even when i was introducing the current reigning queen of Ghana music @wendyshayofficial because ebony is irreplaceable. Ebony is like Bob Marley ,Tupac and Michael Jackson. She is irreplaceable. She is the first female artiste of the year and she is still the artiste of the year even after her demise. It has been almost 3 years, y'all not scared of such an icon. This is free advice to all young upcoming female artistes, everyone can take inspiration from Ebony but never try to talk or sound like her. Originality is supreme. Long live the queen, Ebony reigns forever.
