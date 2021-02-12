Entertainment of Friday, 12 February 2021

Not all musicians must go on stage - Okyeame Kwame

Award-winning musician, Kwame Nsiah-Apau known by the stage name Okyeame Kwame has indicated that it is not every musician that must be on stage playing shows.



According to him, music is not only about the stage but rather, music can be diversified and used for other things.



He said music can even be used to teach maths, science and also create jingles and be used for many developmental and creative avenues.



While speaking in a radio interview with B Ice On Kumasi based Agyenkwa 101.9Fm(Adwuma Mmer3), Okyeame Kwame indicated that he was targeting the upcoming musicians.



Okyeame Kwame gave a classic example of his son who rapped someone’s original rap and the video was posted online which went viral.