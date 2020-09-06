Entertainment of Sunday, 6 September 2020

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Northerners have the talent to produce good music - Shake Bongo

Reggae artiste, Shake Bongo

An upcoming reggae artist, Shake Bongo, has disclosed that people from the north always come out with good music as compared to other tribes due to their tradition.



"When we talk about good music and those who create good music, they are the northern people," he said.



Speaking on KINGDOM AGRO show on Kingdom TV, Shake Bongo noted that the Ghana music industry is not well structured adding that, there is disunity among the leaders who are leading the music industry this he noted is making it difficult for musicians to progress.



According to him there are great musicians coming from the north but they have never been nominated for any music awards which he thinks is not fair to the music industry.



He explains, the industry has been characterized with tribalism therefore bringing division among themselves.



“We have the northern music union which will very soon organize awards to honor our legends in the industry”.



He called on musicians to stand for the truth and love one another in the industry no matter ones's background or status.

