Northerners are ‘extremely’ good in bed - Don Little

Entertainment of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian actor, Don Little has said that people who reside in the northern part of the country are quite efficient in terms of sexual intercourse performance.



According to him, his late father hails from the Northern Region and due to his sexual prowess, he gave birth to seven children of which he is the eldest among them.



He noted that Northerners do not have competitors when it comes to sexual performance in Ghana, adding that his late father is a testament to his claims.



Speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Don Little stated that the Northers are helping Ghana to grow by giving birth to replenish those who have lost their lives.



"My father is a Northerner but he is no more. He gave birth to seven children and you know that Northerners a very good when it comes to sexual intercourse. God has given them that gift so they procreate more. They help the country by giving more birth. In terms of sexual performance, they are number one,” he said.



Don Little came into the news some time ago after he was involved in an accident for knocking down a motorrider which led to an arrest by the police.



Currently, the issue has been resolved amicably with the actor going about his normal duties.



