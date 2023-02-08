Northern couple lead 2023 with expensive wedding

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 February 2023

An extravagant wedding video of a couple from the North has gotten social media users talking.



In a video posted on TikTok by Jadeite Imperial, a couple by the name of Muntaka and Fatima faithfully adhered to the rules of a typical northern traditional wedding.



The couple dressed in stunning northern clothes for their wedding, which portrayed the culture so well, it came off as unusual in the eyes of many internet users.



The gathering was drawn in by the stunning purple, grey, and white woven textiles worn by the bridesmaids and groomsmen.



The groom wore a blue and pink fugu that he matched with his wife, Fatima.



Without the opulent cars that marched Muntaka and Fatima from Kempiski to their wedding location, their union would not have been complete.



The fleet included a Ferrari, a 1960 Chevrolet that the groom drove to the wedding, a Rolls Royce, a Porsche, some of the newest Mercedes-Benz cars, BMWs, and others.



A joyful crowd greeted the pair at the location, and a traditional drum ensemble performed music for the guests to dance.



The post also included footage of the couple changing into lace fabric for the second phase of their expensive wedding.



Netizens have complimented the wedding and the couple for following tradition, ever since the video was uploaded.



