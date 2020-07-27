Television of Monday, 27 July 2020

North East Region’s Yennube evicted from 2020 GMB

North East Region representative, Yennube has been evicted

The North East Region representative in this year’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful has become the first casualty of the reality show as she exits on Sunday, July 26.



On the night all 16 contestants showcased different shades of fashion, Samira Kombat, known with stage name Yennube, could not impress the judges as Savannah Region’s Abiba was saved at her expense.



Greater Accra Region’s Naa won the Star Performer Award on the night.



All the 16 contestants modelled different concepts including the Akweley Suma headgear and accessories as well as the Avant Garde concept.



Tabora-based Dash Fashion emerged the best in resort and island wear.



With Yennube out of the show, 15 ladies are now left to battle for the car, crown and cash.





