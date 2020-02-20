Entertainment of Thursday, 20 February 2020

Nonsense! FDA will soon compel us to drink urine and sweat – Shatta Wale

Controversial dancehall musician Shatta Wale has launched an extraordinary rant on twitter following the Food and Drugs Authority’s (FDA) directive that prohibits Ghanaian celebrities from advertising alcoholic products in the country.



Shatta Wale described the order as vexatious, unwarranted and one that offers undue advantage to their foreign counterparts.



The ‘Kakai’ hitmaker noted that he wouldn’t be surprised if the FDA later forbids Ghanaian celebrities from the sale and purchase of alcohol in the country.



‘Small time dem go ban alcohol for parties and then after they will ban water too then we wil drink urine and our sweat!!!! Nonsense !!!!’ Shatta Wale posted.



However, the artiste in a series of tweets criticized industry watchers for not standing up against the FDA, insisting that the Authority had no powers to issue such a directive.



“Ghanaian musicians only think about awards and not business and more over they behave like children no wonder FDA sees us a great influence to minors! Poor industry poor mentality!” his tweet read.



Ban on celebrities



About five years ago, the FDA made it known that celebrities could not advertise alcoholic products. It explained that the ban is an adherence to a World Health Organization (WHO) policy and efforts to ensure that minors are protected from being lured into alcoholism.



Kofi Essel, Head of Industry Support Services Department of the FDA in an interview said his outfit cannot lift the ban on popular figures endorsing alcoholic beverages.



He told Graphic Showbiz the FDA would not allow any popular figure to negatively influence the youth. He rather asked that celebrities should support the move instead of calling on the authority to rescind its decision on the basis that their incomes had reduced as a result of the ban.



“Can you imagine someone like Shatta Wale or John Dumelo endorsing alcoholic beverages for their fans who are probably below 18? What will they be telling them? The use of alcohol is as serious as guns, and I would rather plead that celebrities support the cause,” he said.



“Well known persons have the potential to influence their followers who are not legally permitted to possess alcohol or use alcohol. In view of that guidelines have been set to guide operations of alcoholic beverage companies, including advertisement of their products and this is the reason well known persons are not allowed to endorse the products.”





Small time dem go Ban alcohol for parties and then after they will Ban water too then we wil drink Urine and our sweat !!!! Nonsense !!!! — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) February 19, 2020

Ghanaian musicians only think about awards and not business and more over they behave like children no wonder FDA sees us a great influence to minors !!! Poor industry poor mentality !!!!! — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) February 19, 2020

