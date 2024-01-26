Nominees for 5th Ghana Music Awards USA to be released on April 20

Entertainment of Friday, 26 January 2024

Source: Ghana Music Awards USA

During a recent press soiree in Accra, Don's Music Production, the organizers of the Ghana Music Awards USA (GMA-USA), revealed exciting details about the upcoming awards ceremony.



The nominees for the fifth edition, slated for August 17, 2024, will be unveiled on Saturday, April 20, 2024.



Notably, the organizers emphasized that songs eligible for nominations must have been released between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023. The diverse categories include the prestigious Artiste of the Year, Best Afropop Artiste, Discovery Act of the Year, Rapper of the Year, Female Artiste of the Year, Male Artiste of the Year, Best Gospel Song of the Year, Gospel Artiste of the Year, Best Male Vocalist of the Year, and Female Vocalist of the Year.



The purpose of the press soiree, according to CEO Dennis Boafo (Don D), was to engage with the media and music industry professionals, seeking their opinions on the awards and proposing improvements for the Ghanaian music scene. Boafo acknowledged past challenges with the media and expressed a desire for constructive dialogue.



In his remarks, Boafo highlighted the increasing popularity of Ghanaian music in the United States since the establishment of GMA-USA. He believes that the awards have played a significant role in elevating the profile of Ghanaian artists on the international stage.



Reflecting on the previous awards presentation, Black Sherif was the recipient of the coveted Artiste of the Year award. Other winners included Piesie Esther, Samini, and Camidoh. The organizers are keen on building on the success of past editions and further enhancing the GMA-USA's impact on the global music landscape.