Nominations for 22nd edition of VGMAs opened

Chief Executive Officer of Charter House, Theresa Ayoade

Organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Charterhouse Productions Limited, has officially opened nominations for the 22nd edition.



Musicians are expected to file the nomination of their works between January and December 2020.



The nomination is expected to be closed by February 15, 2021.



The organizers on their website said: “On behalf of the Board, headline Sponsor, Vodafone, and other partners, we are Pleased to inform musicians, music industry practitioners and members of the general public that nominations for the 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards officially open.”



Eugene Kwame Marfo known by his stage name as Kuami Eugene was in 2020 reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year.



He took home the most prestigious award ahead of other contenders which included Gospel musician Diana Hamilton, Sarkodie, Medikal and Kofi Kinaata at the 21st edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



Kuami Eugene did not only win the Artiste of the Year but was also adjudged the Highlife Artiste of Year.