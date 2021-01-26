Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Source: Communication Students Awards

Nomination for Communication Students’ Awards 2021 opened

Organizers have opened nomination for Communication Students’ Awards 2021

The organizers of Communication Students’ Awards Sky Infinity Group has announced the opening of nominations for the second edition of the top-notch communication awards scheme.



The awards scheme, which is believed would serve as a springboard for many students who wish to reach higher heights with their works, efforts, and contributions in the media space will also have the ability to celebrate, reward, and motivate students in various communications institutes and departments nationwide.



In a presser released today 25th January 2021, the management of the awards scheme stated that only students who are in a communication school or department or related and are also tertiary students of Ghana are qualified to nominate.



Students who wish to nominate can do so using the link and process below

http://communicationstudents.com/nominate/



Fill the forms by typing

Your Full Name

Your Email

WhatsApp Number

School Attended

Upload Professional Profile Picture

Select Categories

Upload Proof of Work

Or Submit Link of Work



Below is the full press release and the categories:



The communication students’ awards seek to encourage and motivate students who are doing marvelously well in Public Relations, Journalism, Music and Arts, and other communication-related disciplines.



The organizers have successfully launched the second edition and opened nominations.



