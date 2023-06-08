Nollywood's Cha Cha Eke opens up about childhood hatred towards her mother

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nollywood actress, Charity Eke, popularly known as Cha Cha Eke, has shared a heartfelt revelation about her past.



Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, she disclosed how she used to wish her mother had passed away when she was a child.



In her post, Cha Cha explained that despite having a deep love for her biological mother during her younger years and considering her as her best friend, as she grew older, she developed intense dislike and even a profound hatred towards her.



She attributed these negative feelings to nightmares and hallucinations she experienced, which fueled her growing animosity.



Cha Cha revealed, "I loved her intensely when I was younger. She was, and still is my best friend. However, as I got older, I began to dislike and develop a deep hatred for her. I had nightmares and hallucinations that supported my euphoria."



The actress went on to share that various religious leaders had informed her during manic episodes that her mother posed a threat to her life, and she found herself harbouring thoughts of her mother's demise and even uttering hurtful words about her.



Reflecting on her journey with mental health challenges, Cha Cha now realizes that her distorted thought patterns and beliefs were symptoms of a disorder—a chemical reaction in her brain waves that shifted her perception from loving her mother to despising her.



Cha Cha expressed, "Looking back now at my mental health challenges and journey, it’s laughable to know that those dysfunctional thought patterns and beliefs of mine were a disorder; a chemical reaction in the brain waves that switches your ‘most favourite’ to ‘your least favourite’."



The actress also emphasized the importance of understanding the impact of underlying mental conditions on relationships, as she stated, "Dear reader, many people have been emotionally torn apart from their loved ones due to underlying mental conditions. They’d come up with all sorts of negative stories to back up their disillusioned claims."



However, Cha Cha expressed gratitude for the realization that her negative feelings towards her mother were rooted in her own sickness, and not a reflection of her mother's character. She shared, "Today is my mother’s birthday and I’m grateful to have realised it was all a sickness in my head while she’s still alive. I love you deeply Mommy. You’re a blessed Woman. 9 Grandchildren and still counting????"



In a touching tribute, Cha Cha extended her love and appreciation to her mother on the occasion of her birthday.



She expressed deep gratitude for recognizing that her previous sentiments were a result of her own mental health challenges, and she now cherishes her mother while she is still alive.





ADA/OGB