Nollywood couple Stan and Blessing Nze surprise fans with pregnancy annoucement

Nollywood and international movie stars, Stan Nze and his wife Blessing Jessica Obasi Nze have announced they are expecting a set of twins together.



The couple took to their official Instagram and YouTube pages to make the announcement in a heartwarming manner while donning beautiful traditional attires.



The Nzes were dressed in Isiagu, traditional Igbo attires with beads, smiling from ear to ear as the announcement was also to mark their two-year marriage anniversary.



Fans of the couple took to the comments to share their joy and happiness while leaving congratulatory, well wishes, and prayers for the couple.



"2 years today; Still the best decision of our lives ???????????? I don’t know what we did right to deserve this kind of love. We are grateful to Jesus. Our 3rd year is definitely a unique phase - Our year of nurturing. Please say a prayer for us."



"Happy 2nd Anniversary to Us," Stan Nze's caption read.



In appreciation, Mrs Nze wrote in her caption: "Thank you sooo much for celebrating with us. The love chokeeee. May we all have reasons to celebrate. This song is the posture of my heart."



Stan Nze further posted a video of his sleeping wife while he told fans she has been snoring a lot since she became pregnant.



Telling viewers about how they found out they were expecting, the two revealed that they will soon be parents twin girls.



