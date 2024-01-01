Nollywood actor Zack Orji reportedly hospitalized

Entertainment of Monday, 1 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran Nollywood actor, Zack Orji is fighting for his life at the National Hospital in Abuja, after he collapsed in the toilet two days ago.



The actor, who is known for his roles in movies such as Glamour Girls and Blood Money, is said to be in critical condition and unable to walk or talk.



He is undergoing various tests to determine the cause of his ailment. A video of him in the hospital has gone viral on social media, sparking prayers and well-wishes from his fans and fellow celebrities.



Some of the stars who have expressed their concern and support for him include Uche Ogbodo, Shan George, Woli Arole, Joyce Kalu, and others.



Zack Orji is not the only Nollywood actor who is facing health challenges. John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu, is also in the hospital after having his leg amputated due to an illness.



He had previously undergone five surgeries and was supposed to travel abroad for further treatment.



Another actor, Amaechi Muonagor, is also suffering from kidney disease, diabetes, and stroke. He is receiving dialysis and other treatments at the Nnamdi Azikwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi.



The Nollywood industry and its fans are hoping for the speedy recovery of these actors who have entertained and inspired many people with their talents.



ID/SARA



