Nollywood actor Mr. Ibu is dead

Entertainment of Saturday, 2 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

John Okafor popularly known as Mr Ibu has died at the age of 62

John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu, has died at the age of 62. The veteran Nollywood actor passed away at the Evercare Hospital, according to a report by Vanguardngr.com.



His family has yet to officially comment on the death, while details surrounding his demise remain unclear.



Meanwhile, several social media users, including some celebrities, have taken to various platforms to share their condolences while reminiscing on fond memories of the comic actor.



Prior to his demise, Mr. Ibu had been battling health issues since October 2013, which saw him undergo a leg amputation amidst various surgeries.



Nigerian entertainment personalities, including Peter of P-Square, have taken to their social media to mourn Mr. Ibu.



“Rest well, Mr. Ibu. We will definitely miss you!” Peter wrote in a post on X.



See some social media reactions below:





Nah, life is too fragile ????



RIP Mr Ibu, your movies brought so much laughter to us. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Nlm9Fj9n3E — Kelechi (@Kusjay) March 2, 2024

Rest well Mr Ibu.

We will definitely miss you! ????️????️????️????️???????????? #RIP. pic.twitter.com/FyfczEntxO — Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) March 2, 2024

Rest in Peace, Africa's funniest Actor, Mr Ibu.????️

pic.twitter.com/wiq7HPRZjj — Maame Ama Adoma (@MaameAmaAdoma) March 2, 2024

John Okafor aka Mr Ibu was one of the greatest gifts nature gave our generation . Rest well Vereran actor pic.twitter.com/xt5Fe2AMwA — Dr Penking™???????????????? (@drpenking) March 2, 2024

RIP Mr Ibu ???? God keep you in a special place for the joy you gave our childhood pic.twitter.com/S1qXwrVkc8 — Banger Boy ???? (@DAYonthetrack) March 2, 2024

RIP Mr Ibu. You made our childhood fun! You’ll forever be fondly remembered. Rest easy legend.???????? pic.twitter.com/8wOZuwyxNI — Pharaoh????????‍♂️???? (@MrMekzy_) March 2, 2024

