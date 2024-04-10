Nollywood actor, Junior Pope dies in boat accident

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Nigeria is mourning the loss of actor Obumneme Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope, who died in a boat accident at the age of 39 on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.



The incident reportedly occurred while he was returning from a movie shoot along the Anam River in Anambra State. Junior Pope, along with three others, did not survive when their boat overturned.



Just a day before the accident, Pope shared a video on Instagram showing him on a boat, crossing a river without a life jacket. He captioned the post, "The risk we take to entertain you; crossing River 9ja yesterday with no life jacket," highlighting the dangers actors sometimes face in their line of work.



The body of the deceased has been recovered.



Pope is survived by his wife and three children.



The identities of the three other victims are yet to be made known.



Meanwhile, fans and colleagues have taken to social media to mourn the loss of the actor.



Watch the last video he uploaded below





Nollywood Actor, Junior Pope drown, dıes after his boat capsized in a river while shootıng a movie.



His last post on Instagram was a video of himself on a boat. He wrote as the caption of the post: "The risk we take to entertain you ; crossing river 9ja yesterday with no life… pic.twitter.com/q3eDRYZ7l4 — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) April 10, 2024

