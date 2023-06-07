Nogokpo is the name of a town and not a shrine - Kafui Dey schools netizens

Entertainment of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

Popular Ghanaian TV presenter, Kafui Dey, has asked individuals to desist from parading the narrative that simply reduces ‘Nogokpo’ to a name of a shrine.



According to him, ‘Nogokpo’ is the name of the town in which the famous shrine can be found.



He made these statements while wading into the ongoing conversation surrounding the brewing tension between Perez Chapel founder, Bishop Charles Agyinasare and the elders of the Nogokpo township.



He tweeted that “Just as Antoa is a town and not a shrine, Nogokpo is also a town, not a shrine”.



He further entreated netizens reacting to the issue to endeavour to speak to facts.



“People live in both places, they have emotions, they see and hear all that goes on on social media and the mainstream media. A lot of commentary on social media is highly uninformed, let’s be guided and not overly play this thing for it to become a bigger problem,” he stated.



He also attached a picture of a Google map of the aforementioned towns as proof to back his statement.





