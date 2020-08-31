Entertainment of Monday, 31 August 2020

Nobody should take VGMA serious again – Maame Serwaa

Kumawood actress Maame-Serwaa and musician Kuami Eugene

Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa has asked all not to take the Vodafone Ghana Music awards serious again.



Her comments come after Kuami Eugene was named the Artiste of the Year for the 21st edition of the VGMA 2020.



She was not pleased with the turn of events. She wondered how Kuami Eugene could win Artiste of the Year award over Sarkodie.



Not only Maame Serwaa was surprised when RockStar was announced artiste of the year, but some Netizens also were in shock.



They believe Kuami Eugene is undeserving because they thought the other nominees deserved it more than him.



The Artiste of the Year category was fiercely contested by Sarkodie, Medikal, Kofi Kinaata and Diana Hamilton.



Maame Serwaa took to Twitter in multiple posts to register his vexation and also to voice out her opinion.



She tweeted; “NOBODY SHOULD TAKE VGMA SERIOUS AGAIN!!!!!!!!”





“The Nation is full of Surprises (In Sarkodie’s voice) ????“