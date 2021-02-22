Music of Monday, 22 February 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Nobody influenced me to do music – Kobby Prarie

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Kobby Prairie

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Ernest Kwabena Opare Owusu better known by his stage name Kobby Prairie has shared in an interview that, nobody influenced him to do music.



According to the singer, when questions like 'who influenced you to do music?' are asked, most musicians quickly jump to the stand to mention names of people who influenced them. But he can’t say same; he can’t mention any names.



Speaking with Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s late nite celebrity show he said that his inspiration comes from his piano.



This he said is because, as he plays the rhythm with his piano, the lyrics come to mind. So the piano helps him to write his lyrics. Music to him is a package that comes with a gift.



“Music is a package and the package comes with a gift, if you have the gift of music, songwriting is part of it. It will come to you by itself”, he said.