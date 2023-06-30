'Nobody holy pass' - Yul Edochie says amid Davido's sexual scandals; many react

Entertainment of Friday, 30 June 2023

Source: www.mynigeria.com

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has asserted that there is no human who is holy and without blemish.



The actor made this statement amid the sexual controversies surrounding Afrobeats singer David Adeleke who is widely known as Davido.



Recall that the singer has being the talk of town following some explosive revelations made by a number of women and other people the singer has come into contact with.



A number of ladies have dislosed that they have had a romantic affair ith the singer and one who is an American revealed that she got pregnant for the singer but had to terminate the pregnancy.



She also revealed that Chioma Rowland, who many know as being Davido's legal wife, isn't the singer's first wife.



Folowing ths and many revealtions, Yul took to his Instagram page to emphasize that no human being is holy.



According to Yul, many people are unholy, however, they shield theirs and judge his which can not be compared to theirs.



He wrote: "Nobody good pass. Nobody holy pass. Everybody just hide their own, just dey judge me since."



Many people reacted to Yul's post in his comment section stating that he deserves the trolling he has been getting because he disrespected his wife May Edochie, but Davido on the other hand respected Chioma and never rubbished his affairs in her face.



anndora_betty: "Oga you should be ashamed. U want to compare yourself with Davido. What happens to be a good example to the young generation marriage?"



luxurydesignersforless: "Nobody is holy but the difference between you and "



onyinyechi_favour: "Oga REST! Davido is still better than you, at least he did not marry a side hen. You no only cheat but you get mind colabi public property"



pappy_stephen: "Even so u are right but to make your 1st wife look irrelevant in public is on call for a wife u know since the day of your youth when u where nothing and u jus start making another lady fill so special in social media is not right, like u rub in on her face u don't even think about the emotional trauma she wil be going through , she is really a strong woman"



officialugeed: "Aren’t you shameless and petty for this post? You acting so juvenile. The way you reduced yourself to this level leaves me livid."



affordable_dealss: "People will continue to troll you until you say the exact thing your wife did to you to make you impregnate another man's wife.am curious about it."



nationsblogger: "You wanted to use DAVIDO’s situation to redeem yourself but Nigeria‘s still dey give you wototo , @yuledochie did David gang up with his mistress’s to humiliate his wife publicly? Yeye dey smell . What you did to May can never be forgiven, move on with Mrs Obasi and stop disturbing our peace"