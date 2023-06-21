Nobody can tell your story better than you - Joselyn Dumas praises Yvonne Nelson

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 June 2023

During the launch event of Yvonne Nelson's memoir titled 'I am Not Yvonne Nelson,' the actress made some profound revelations that had a profound impact on the entertainment industry and her personal life.



In a conversation with Doreen Avio, fellow actress Joselyn Dumas expressed her admiration for Yvonne Nelson's decision to share her story in an unfiltered manner.



Joselyn emphasized that celebrities, including Yvonne, are often misunderstood, and having a platform to tell their own stories is essential.



"To say the least, I think that all of us in the industry are heavily misunderstood, and if there is a channel for you to tell your story the best way you know how, I think why not. I think that nobody can tell your story the way you want but you," Joselyn remarked.



She further highlighted that Yvonne's courageous step would give a voice to many young girls, inspiring them to speak up and use the memoir as a guiding light.



"I think with what we are doing, our lives are already out there. Whether there is a perception or there is none, people already sort of study our lives.



“So yes, why not. Yvonne said her dream is to inspire other people, but then there is a girl out there. With the blueprint that she used, she is hoping that she is going to even do better. Yes, why not, I will be comfortable doing that."



Joselyn also revealed that, while she hasn't had the opportunity to work directly with Yvonne before, they are friends and acquaintances.





Nobody can tell your story better than you; Yvonne is heavily misunderstood - Joselyn Dumas



