'Nobody can scare us' - Chef Faila responds to news of Chef Beauty's GWR attempt

Chef Failatu Abdul Razak, the Ghanaian chef who recently completed a Guinness World Record attempt for the longest cooking marathon, has issued a warning to anyone who would like to challenge her record.



Chef Faila began her journey at midnight on January 1st at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale in an attempt to break the current record of 119 hours and 57 minutes held by Alan Fisher of Ireland.



She successfully beat her initial target of 120 hours, surpassing the current record, completing after 227 hours, approximately 9 days and 11 hours.



Speaking on the Showbiz 360 show on TV3, Chef Faila’s attention was drawn to an ongoing attempt by Chef Beauty Obasuyi, a Nigerian Chef based in Canada, who is currently on her 13th day of cooking, surpassing Chef Faila’s record.



Upon the alert, Chef Faila said she will not be frightened by any external force, jokingly adding that she is prepared to go up to a million hours to prove her prowess.



“Nobody can scare us in Ghana. If not we'll go back to the kitchen and we will give them one million days,” she said.



Asked about what kept her motivated during the 9 days, Chef Faila said the ambience and unity brought about by the cook-a-thon kept her going through the days.



“I could see the happiness that was manifesting on cultures, on tribes, on religions at the venue. That hasn't happened in a very long time,” she said.



