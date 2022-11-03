Nobody advised Bullgod when he was lambasting me on radio anyhow - Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Thursday, 3 November 2022

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has addressed critics condemning him for hitting back at his former manager, Bullgod.



Netizens have berated Shatta Wale for going to the extreme to level all manner of allegations against Bullgod, including murder.



Shatta Wale in a Facebook post alleged that Bullgod murdered one Fenick, making some people conclude the musician was referring to Fennec Okyere who once managed rapper Kwaw Kese.



The assumption was based on the premise that Bullgod in 2018 was discharged after he was taken to court for allegedly killing Fennec Okyere.



The police has subsequently been engaging Shatta Wale as they investigate the matter. According to the police, Shatta Wale has been cooperating.



Scores of netizens described as totally unnecessary the tangent in which Shatta Wale was headed, insisting that the friction between him and his former manager did not warrant such accusations.



But Shatta in a bid to justify his conduct said it is just ‘payback’ for all the backlashes he earlier received from Bullgod on several media platforms.



Shatta wondered why Bullgod wasn’t criticized in the same manner for lambasting him on media platforms.



“Bullgod dey go radio, dey go radio, dey go radio. Nobody advise am, nobody even call am say he for be careful. Nobody warned him about me. Me, I don’t care ooo. So far as i am rolling with a friend and he wants to show me wicked, I for show am wicked. If friends respect me, I will respect you. If you frown, I’ll also frown,” he stated in Pidgin English during a Facebook live video.



