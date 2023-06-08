Noble Nketsiah reveals his son’s face for the first time in Paris, France

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian gospel musician, Noble Nketsiah, has melted the hearts of his fans and followers when he shared a special moment with his son during a trip to Paris, France.



The artiste took to Instagram to post an adorable picture of himself and his little one, both beaming with joy.



In the photo, Noble Nketsiah can be seen wearing a vibrant red t-shirt, while his son opted for a faded, yet charming, pink t-shirt.



The young boy also sported a stylish side bag hanging around him, adding an extra touch of cuteness to the father-son duo's ensemble.



Captioning the post, Noble wrote, "Twinning with my son in Paris, France ????????."



The proud father not only shared this precious family moment but also took the opportunity to promote his recently premiered album, “The Christ Album”.



He encouraged netizens to go and listen to his latest musical offering, undoubtedly hoping to garner support and appreciation for his work.





ADA/OGB