Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

No woman would dare snatch my man! – Moesha boldly states

play videoMoesha Boudong in an exclusive interview on GhanaWebTV

Moesha has established with much confidence that no woman on the surface of this earth can snatch her man.



She emphatically stated in an interview with GhanaWeb’s Talkertainment that unless she willingly leaves her man, no woman can throw her out of a relationship.



Moesha made these comments when asked whether the sudden bitter relationship between herself and her once best friend, Salma Mumin is over a man.



“Nobody can snatch my man, it’s impossible,” she declared.



When asked how she feels about the fact that Salma has denounced their friendship in several interviews, Moesha said:



“I don’t watch any of such interviews and I cannot be bothered. People need to talk about you to get relevant."



Salma and Moesha’s unending beef



Salma has explained in countless interviews that she’ll never want to associate herself with Moesha again.



This was after Moesha’s allegation that Salma has enhanced her butt and probably took inspiration from her after she was laughed at.





Watch the video below from 26 minutes onwards









