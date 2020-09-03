Entertainment of Thursday, 3 September 2020

No woman can give a man everything he wants - Popular Actress

Popular Ghanaian actress, Akosua Kekeli

Popular Ghanaian actress, Akosua Kekeli, has made a bold statement regarding the satisfaction a woman can give to her man.



According to her, no woman would be able to be 'perfect' for her man and give him 100% fulfillment and satisfaction.



While speaking in a radio interview on Hitz FM, the pretty actress indicated that with the changes that come in a relationship, it would be hard for a woman to constantly give her all to make her man happy.



She indicated that it would be difficult for a man to stay with one woman and cited some examples to back her claims.



According to her, a man may be content with a working-class lady because of the financial independence that comes with such a person.



However, that same man would find the satisfaction of his fantasies in another woman and would be keeping the two ladies.



Akosua Kekeli added that should the man even go ahead to marry the working class lady, he would keep the lady who satisfies his fantasies as a side piece.



It was at this point that she stated emphatically that no woman can satisfy a man and give him everything he wants.



She said in marriage, childbirth changes a lot of things and what a wife used to do for her husband may be shortlived.



The actress added that some fantasies that a man experienced while dating a woman may cease after marriage due to certain circumstances that might have befallen the lady.





