'No woman can deny never doing an abortion' - Phyna claims

Entertainment of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Reality TV personality, Phyna, has faced strong criticisms after asserting that every woman has undergone an abortion at least once or twice.



Reportedly, Phyna made this statement during an interview while attempting to justify her past abortions and shield herself from judgment.



Phyna established that those who open out about having abortions are often criticized and chastised.





In her words: “The issue of abortion, nah who talk ehm own dey know nah, there is no woman that will say she has not done abortion at least once or twice.”



Reacting to the clip, netizens have urged Phyna to speak for herself alone and stop trying to generalize the negative perception.



They shamed her for incorrectly depicting women.



