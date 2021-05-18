No verse in the Bible says cheating is normal in marriage - Rose Adjei

Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Gospel musician Rose Adjei has disagreed with her colleague’s assertion that cheating is part of matrimony.



Gospel musician Empress Gifty told Nana Romeo on Accra100.5FM's mid-morning show 'Ayekoo Ayekoo' that cheating is a reality that married couples have to factor in their journey together.



The 'Aseda' hitmaker noted that couples have to understand that either of them is bound to cheat, as there is no perfect marriage.



“If you are a married man or a married woman, cheating is part of marriage”, she said.



“If you don’t come to terms with it, when it happens to you, you can go mad”, she noted.



“Don’t see your partner as Holy Ghost or the Virgin Mary”, she urged couples, advising: “Look at them as human and accept that they can falter at any time”.



“Just as there is marriage, there is divorce”, she pointed out.



“There are disadvantages and advantages; strengths and weaknesses in marriage”.



But Rose Adjei argues that there is no room for cheating when God brings couples together in marriage.



The ‘Nyame Ye’ hitmaker, in an interview with Sir Solomon on CTV’s ‘Which is which’ show on Saturday, 15 May 2021 indicated that even though she would not say Empress Gifty was wrong with her opinion, “There is no verse in the Bible that says cheating is there so cheat. I haven't seen it. Once I've not seen it I don't believe in that”.



She further explained that togetherness in marriage is taught in the Bible and God will not be happy with whoever goes against it.



The powerful singer, who has been married for 14 years, also stated: “For me, Jesus Christ was the foundation in my marriage”.