No sex before marriage is wrong, the Bible needs amendment - Boris Kodjoe

Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

US-based Ghanaian actor, Boris Kodjoe, has asserted that the word of God needs to be amended because it was not written by God, but by humans.



In explaining his assertion, he indicated that although he believes in the Bible, there are certain things that he deems not fit because they could be subject to some experiences of the individuals who wrote the scriptures.



The international actor said that he does not agree with the claim that there should be no sex before marriage, as written in the Bible, because he sees nothing wrong with it.



Boris Kodjoe has, therefore, called for changes to be made to the Bible for it to be in alignment with the cultural values and practices of society.



“I am a Christian. I prescribe to a lot of things in the good book (Bible) but I think it needs innovation and amendment. It is like the Constitution and I think certain things ought to change according to the times we live in. God is timeless but the word of God was not written by God but man.



"It is the subjective experience and expression by men of how they perceive the world. Certain things need revamping. For instance, I respect it when people say ‘No sex before marriage’ but that is not for me,” he told Bola Ray during the StarrChart show aired on Starr FM and monitored by GhanaWeb.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



SB/AE



Watch the video below



