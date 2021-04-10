No pastor in Ghana can face me - Avraham Moshe tells Maame Grace

Entertainment of Saturday, 10 April 2021

Source: Dr Kelly, Contributor

Religious non-conformer and leader of Common Sense Family, Avraham Ben Moshe has openly challenged Ghanaian pastors to dare attempt to deliver him if they believe God called them.



He further stated that Avraham Moshe will rather deliver any Christian pastor who tries to convert him.



Avraham Moshe spoke exclusively on GHOne TV's Revelation with host Apostle Maame Grace.



On the same show which was in two episodes that aired on Sunday, April 2020, Avraham opened up for the first time about his beginnings and his family history on Revelations with Maame Grace.



Described as a counterculturist of all religions, Avraham Ben Moshe gave details about his Muslim parents and how he started as a young Christian preacher.



During the explosive interview, Avraham Moshe proclaimed that God has not spoken to any man on earth before. " With the over 7 billion humans on earth, God has never spoken to anyone before since the beginning of time. He has not spoken to any pastor before, " – Avraham Moshe told Apostle Maame Grace on Revelations.



He said that humans have been given different forms of senses, therefore, it is only the sense of a person that speaks to him or her, not God or any divine entity.



Avraham Moshe exploded further to say that, African gods are supposed to worship humans not the other way round.



We cannot speak for the many shocking things Avraham Moshe said in Revelations, but we can only caution that you listen when making your conclusion.



Revelations on GHOne TV is a private television show owned by Global Eagle Revival Outreach Ministry in Ghana, headed by Apostle Maame Grace who is the host of the show.



Revelations seek to deliver God by unearthing dark secrets of the spiritual world that usually takes us away from the lord of God through his son Jesus Christ.



The show has seen its third season for over 3 years on television and it has grown a very massive following especially on social media.