No one can take my place - Shatta Wale brags

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

At the 2022 Afrochella which was held at the El-Wak Sports Stadium on December 28, dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, bragged about how no one can unseat him in the music business.



The artiste said, "My name is Shatta Wale, and I've been doing this for (sic) years, and there's nobody who can take my territory," after a brief intermission in his performance.



He also added that he can perform if he has only four festival-goers present, before he went vulgar on those he said don't believe in him.



Shocking to many who were at the event, that statement from the controversial artiste actually jolted a lot of bored-looking people back to alertness.



Meanwhile, earlier musicians who had performed on the same stage were not able to draw as large an audience as when Shatta Wale took to the stage.



Midway through the 'Stubborn Academy' artiste's performance, however, he took a pause and welcomed the Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, to join him on the platform.



The MP, speaking briefly, wished everyone gathered there a Merry Christmas and went back to his spot on the ground.







It must be stated that on December 25, 2022, Shatta Wale gave his fans one of his best performances during his Freedom Concert at the Accra Sports Stadium.



During one of his performances, the controversial performer took off everything he was wearing, except for his boxer shorts, before continuing her craft.



The artiste's manhood, which was visible in his boxer shorts, drew the attention of many fans and has sparked discussions online.







