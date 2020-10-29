Entertainment of Thursday, 29 October 2020

No more begging for the aged in creative arts – NDC to entertainers

Sadiq Abdulai Abu, spokesperson for the NDC on the Creative Arts Sector

A spokesperson for the NDC on the Creative Arts Sector, Sadiq Abdulai Abu has assured the aged in the industry plans that the party has for them.



With the rampant reports of these aged industry folks seeking for help, Sadiq said this will be a thing of the past if the NDC party is given the nod to rule the country again.



If voted into power, the NDC spokesperson stated that a fund will be created for the aged entertainers for them to access during bad times.



He disclosed this at the Creative Arts and Tourism Debate organized by TV3.



Sadiq Abdulai Abu also mentioned other initiatives that the party will implement to enable the development of the Creative Arts sector.



Upgrading NAFTI to a fully-fledged University was also stressed in his remark at the debate.



Watch the video below:





