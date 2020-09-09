Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

No money paid to Shatta Wale, Agya koo - GhExim bank denies reports

The Ghana Export and Import Bank has denied paying GhC2 million to dance hall musician Shatta Wale.



Kumbungu Member of Parliament Ras Mubarak at the public accounts Committee sitting Wednesday sought to find out from deputy CEO for the bank Kwame Adu Darkwa whether payments have been made to some members of the creative arts industry including Shata Wale and Alexander Kofi Adu popularly known as Agya Koo.



According to the Kumbungu MP, there are reports of payments to Shatta Wale.



But in a response, deputy CEO in charge of finance and Administration Kwame Adu Darkwa denied any payments to the dance hall musician. According to him, a media consultant was engaged to help promote made in Ghana products so the artists could be brand ambassadors to the campaign.



He, however, denied engaging such ambassadors directly or making payments from the accounts of GhExim bank to them.



Chairman for the Committee James Klutse Avedzi, however, stated management of the bank will be summoned again after the committee has gathered the needed evidence to the contrary.

