No male actor can perform better than me – Agya Koo brags

Veteran Ghanaian actor, stand up comedian and musician, Kofi Adu known in showbiz as Agya Koo has said that no male movie actor can perform better than him.



Speaking to DJ Sirray on Star FM’s Star Entertainment Review, he said that many producers saw that they have gotten a replacement for him so they can decide to sideline him but ‘who Jah bless no one curses’.



He added that Kumawood actresses have their own competition but for the male actors, there is none in Ghana who can perform better than him.



He said that his great performance in movies earned him a Presidential Award by former President J. A. Kuffour.



“All the male actors are aware that I am the best male actor in Ghana,” he said.



He revealed that he will campaign for Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo for his good works ahead of the December elections because most of the promises like Free SHS among others have been fulfilled.



Agya Koo has received a non-competitive Founders Merit Award for his great contribution to the development of the Ghana movie industry, at the time when Nigerian movies had almost taken over the Ghanaian market.





