No govt can stop galamsey, not even the NPP govt - Kumawood's Emmanuel Yeboah

Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The fight against illegal small-scale mining, popularly known as galamsey, seems to be going down the drain despite continuous efforts by the government.



This is because the threat of galamsey activities appears to be growing by the day.



Not only is galamsey destroying land and water bodies in Ghana and depriving the country of the needed revenue for its development, but it is also denying the country the needed human resources.



It is against this backdrop that award-winning Ghanaian actor, Emmanuel Yeboah, has shared his thoughts.



Speaking to GhanaWeb in an interview, Emmanuel Yeboah, aka Kobby Jumper, said, "no government in power can stop the galamsey activities."



According to him, after several failed attempts by the NPP government and former governments, the mandate finally lies with Ghanaians to stand up to protect the natural resources the country is blessed with.



"The Akufo-Addo government tried its best during his first term in the fight against galamsey. He even put his job on the line during his first term, but some people around him failed him as president. I can say he is persisting in his quest to fight this menace.



"However, I think it is Ghanaians who have to change our mindset. No amount of security pushed to such areas can stop the galamsey activities. When you look at the voting pattern, it is evident that galamsey activities are being undertaken in places where people voted against the NPP government.



"It implies that you will never be able to stop the galamsey activities. Ghanaians have to change their mindset. We have to know that, we are destroying our water bodies for immediate gains but the future repercussions are severe," he told GhanaWeb.



He reiterated that if people realize that such illegal activities endanger the future of the country, they will put a stop to that.



"In 10, 20 years to come, what will happen to our dear country? The government should come up a policy to guide the activities of galamsey just like small scall mining in all the districts and regions. Nobody can stop galamsey,...this government cannot stop it," he added.



Emmanuel recently starred in the video of "My Meditations", a single by musician Diana Hamilton.











Currently on the set with Matilda Asare, shooting "B3d3 Ayeyie" with the latter as the executive director, Emmanuel has also starred in movies such as Asem Mp3 Nipa, and Dufie this year.



