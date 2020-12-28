Entertainment of Monday, 28 December 2020

No dulling at #TV3Mentor finale as Keche brings Pressure

Music duo Keche

Ghanaian music duo, Keche, were a delight to watch Sunday evening at TV3’s Studio B when they performed at the grand finale of TV3’s music reality show Mentor.



The duo graduated what has been an exciting night of amazing performances by the Six finalists to a moment of super euphoria when they dropped hit song after hit song until they were restrained by time.



Kwaku Bany, Semenhyia, Hyndu, Netty, Ayeyi and Lyte had shrugged off competition from 10 other contestants in the competition to become the finalists competing for the highly coveted prize up for grabs.



The Six faced off Sunday evening in a fiercely contested finale to scramble for the prize, the honor and the bragging rights.

After a first round of amazing performances, Lyte and Hyndu, were unfortunately evicted, narrowing the contest down to four – Kwaku Bany, Ayeyi, Semenhyia and Netty.



After the four had come back harder to justify why they should be named the next winner of TV3 Mentor, then was what appeared to be party time with the duo Keche in charge.



The performance from the duo got the audience in Studio B, those in the Executive Theatre and the overflow crowd in the forecourt all jamming.



Just when all thought the climax of the performance would be the dropping of the hit song, “No dulling” which features reigning Artiste of the year, Kuami Eugene, the duo went back into time and dropped their claim to fame “pressure”.



Kweku Bany is Mentor 2020 winner



The feedback and reactions from the crowds showed they had a good time.

