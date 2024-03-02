Nkosuo Hene to host star-studded Independence Day concert in USA

Entertainment of Saturday, 2 March 2024

Source: Attractive Mustapha, Contributor

Nkosuo Hene, Kelvyn Boy, Ofori Amponsah, and Camidoh are set to headline the GH@67 Live Concert in the USA, organized by AK24 Entertainment and Snoop Entertainment.



This electrifying celebration marks Ghana's 67th Independence Day, with the event scheduled for March 8, 2024, at The Forum (144 N Wall St, Columbus, OH 43215), promising an unforgettable night of music and festivities.



Nkosuo Hene Ghanaian journalist, blogger, and MC based in Germany, along with renowned musicians including Kelvyn Boy, Ofori Amponsah, and Camidoh, will contribute to the grandeur of the official independence celebrations.



Nkosuo Hene, the main MC for the night, assures fans of an exceptional experience. Ofori Amponsah and other musicians are also anticipated to deliver outstanding performances.



As Ghana commemorates 67 years of independence, the GH@67 Live Concert serves as a testament to the nation's rich cultural heritage and its profound impact on the global music scene.



This event not only offers a vibrant showcase of Ghana's cultural diversity and musical prowess but also provides an immersive experience, transcending entertainment and allowing Ghanaians and music enthusiasts to joyously celebrate this significant milestone together.