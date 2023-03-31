Nkommo Wo Ho: Shatta Wale drops MAALI album, Stonebwoy set to takeover with 5th Dimension

Entertainment of Friday, 31 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has released a 10-track album titled MAALI which features Jamaican reggae and dancehall musician, Vybz Kartel.



The month of March witnessed Stonebwoy and rapper Medikal embarking on media tours in anticipation of their upcoming albums.



Artistes including Kofi Mole and Kwesi Arthur, Kelvyn Boy, Eno Barony, and Kuami Eugene released fresh videos for their latest singles.



Join Amma Broni on this week's episode of 'Nkommo Wo Ho' as she brings you news from the camp of Davido and a host of others.



Get an update on Fotocopy's allegations levelled against his senior colleague, Kuami Eugene.





Watch Nkommo Wo Ho below:





