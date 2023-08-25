Nkommo Wo Ho: Selly Galley and husband welcome twins, LilWin to contest Afigya Kwabre seat

Entertainment of Friday, 25 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, also known as Lilwin, topped headlines this week after he highlighted plans to contest the Afigya Kwabre South constituency seat in the Ashanti region.



The actor said he was compelled to make such a decision after some leaders in his constituency, including chiefs, encouraged him in that stead.



He claimed, the said leaders had expressed their desire for him to take up that mantle, and their rationale stemmed from his achievements and support to the society.



Also, popular TV host cum actress, Selly Galley and her husband Praye Tiatia have reportedly welcomed a set of twins after 8 years of marriage.



This was disclosed by a close source and some social media blogs.



Although the couple is yet to react to the news, congratulations are in order from friends and fans across social media.



Actor Kwaku Manu also made it to the headlines with news of him planning to re-marry soon.



These and more interesting “titbits” have been captured in this week’s Nkommo Wo Ho with your host, Maame Akua Kyei.



VKB/EB



Watch the latest Nkommo Wo Ho with Maame Akua Kyei on GhanaWeb TV here:







