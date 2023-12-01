Nkommo Wo Ho: Nana Agradaa marries jnr pastor, Kuami Eugene and house help part ways

Entertainment of Friday, 1 December 2023

This week’s Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV focuses on details of Evangelist Patricia Oduro’s (Nana Agradaa) marriage to her junior pastor, Angel Asiamah.



She had recently been flaunting her junior pastor Asiamah on social media and had been giving indications that there could be a wedding should things go as planned.



On November 26, 2023, her dreams came true when she officially tied the knot with her junior pastor in a private ceremony, with videos circulating on social media.



Netizens have since reacted to the ceremony, with many sharing diverse views and opinions on the news.



As the new couple begin their new love journey together, the Founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha, has lambasted Asiamah for getting married to Nana Agradaa.



According to the man of God, Asiamah’s decision to marry Agradaa when she was having issues with her previous husband, Eric Oduro-Koranteng, does not speak well of him as a young man who is now starting life.



The pastor fumed at the timing of the marriage when her previous marriage had not been officially annulled.



Meanwhile, musician Kuami Eugene was also in the news after he and his former house help, Mary, fell apart.



In different interviews, Kuami Eugene’s house help, Mary, has given details of the cause of her separation from her boss.



These and many more captivating and informative news from the entertainment industry, as well your favourite celebrities making news this week have been captured in this week’s Nkommo Wo Ho with your ‘gist giver,’ Maame Akua Kyei.



