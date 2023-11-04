Nkommo Wo Ho: McBrown breaks silence on divorce rumours, Ajagurajah warns Black Sherif

Entertainment of Saturday, 4 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown trended in the news after she rebutted claims that her marriage with Maxwell Mensah was in shambles.



According to the actress, they are still together and extremely happy as a couple living peacefully at home and that rumours of such should be disregarded.



The actress also clarified some statements she made amid the rumours, adding that her utterances at that time unintendedly coincided with the rumours.



She said although such statements somewhat gave netizens some form of validation, it wasn’t intended for such a purpose.



Meanwhile, Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif has been warned to immediately get rid of a tattoo he has on his hand.



Bishop Kwame Asiamah, of the Ajagurajah Movement, claims the tattoo on Black Sherif's hand is a symbol of occultism and should therefore clear it as it may affect his career.



He claims the musician should have researched more about the meaning of the tattoo before drawing it on his hands.



Also, Shatta Wale was captured in the trends this week after management of the musician released a statement that he couldn't perform at a concert that was to be held at Wolverhampton on November 4, 2023.



In the statement, the management of Shatta Wale said the artiste pulled out of the November 4, 2023, event due to the failure of the organisers to among other things “meet the luxurious demands and requirements specified by Shatta Wale’s management.”



But reacting to the statement, musician Edem said that the content of the statement was odd.



The organizers of the concert, Bizzle Entertainment also released a statement expressing their disappointment in the management of Shatta Wale.



These and many more interesting stories from and on favourite celebrities have been captured in this week's Nkommo Wo Ho with your regular host, Maame Akua Kyei.



Watch this new episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below







