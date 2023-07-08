Nkommo Wo Ho: Blakk Rasta, Adom Otchere slam Sarkodie, Mzbel welcomes baby girl

Entertainment of Saturday, 8 July 2023

After the release of her memoir, ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’, Ghanaians expressed diverse concerns about the book, particularly one that concerned rapper Sarkodie.



A little over a week on, the rapper posted a track titled 'Try Me' on his official YouTube page telling his side of the story.



However, celebrities, including renowned Ghanaian musician and radio presenter, Abubakar Ahmed, popularly known as Blakk Rasta has described the song as vulgar, and childish.



Television presenter, Paul Adom-Otchere has shown his disapproval of the rapper’s response, calling for an apology.



This episode of Nkommo Wo Ho also captures news of Mzbel’s new-born baby and other matters of other Ghanaian celebrities.



Maame Akua Kyei, your host, comes your way again with more interesting updates on this week’s Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:







