Nkommo Wo Ho: Black Sherif accused of joining Illuminati, TikTok couple Godpapa and Lupita arrested

Friday, 26 May 2023

This week came in with a lot of drama as a section of music lovers accused rapper Black Sherif of joining the Illuminati over a projection of a purported image of Baphomet at his New York show.



Viewers of Nkommo Wo Ho might have heard about the viral TikTok couple who have denounced Christianity.



A former pastor and wife who now go by the nickname, God Papa the Great and Empress Lupita have been arrested by the Ghana Police Service and assisting with an investigation over the strange circumstances surrounding the death of their so



Find out the back story on this viral couple who many believe have lost their mind.



Amma Broni returns with a power pack edition of Nkommo Wo Ho which features all the major showbiz stories and social media trends.



Afia Schwarzenegger, Fantana, Tracey Boakye, Oseikrom Sikanii, Ypee, Shatta Wale, Tagoe Sister and others dominated Ghana's entertainment news this week.



