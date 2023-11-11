Nkommo Wo Ho: Ayisha Modi slams Samira Bawumia, Ohemaa Woyeje pokes Delay

Entertainment of Saturday, 11 November 2023

The Second Lady, Mrs. Samira Bawumia, made headlines this week after she was lambasted for flaunting expensive handbags at a time Ghanaians are suffering under the poor leadership of the NPP.



She was asked to channel the over $100,000 she spends on expensive handbags to the hospitals by getting them new beds for patients, among other relief items.



Two media personalities, Ohemaa Woyeje and Deloris Frimpong Manso also trended after an interview they both had two years ago was resuscitated on social media.



Also, Professor Elsie Kaufmann, quiz mistress of the NSMQ was topical on social media after entertainment pundit Mr. Logic slammed her for ‘rubbishing’ the arts and entertainment craft.



Not forgetting, TikTok influencer, Asantewaa, who was captured in the trends wailing over the intensity of trolls she had suffered recently.



These and more interesting gist have been captured in this new episode of ‘Nkommo Wo Ho’ by your regular host, Maame Akua Kyei.



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo wo ho below:







