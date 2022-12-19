Nikki Samonas' message to authorities over cedi appreciation

Entertainment of Monday, 19 December 2022

Ghanaian actress, Nikki Samonas chided the appropriate authorities for what she described as taking Ghanaians on a rollercoaster ride following the appreciation of the cedi, weeks after it depreciated.



Nikki’s comments are in reaction to an unprecedented surprise, where the Ghana cedi was roughly battered by the US dollar, thereby selling as high as GH¢15 to US$1 a few weeks ago.



But as of December 19, 2022, the local currency wrestled the US dollar and is currently selling at GH¢8.



Reacting to this development, Nikki Samonas joined the list of individuals who have been seemingly pained by the rapid rise of the cedi against the dollar.



Nikki said it has been a sad moment for her, adding that it has affected her business transactions.



Speaking exclusively to GhanaWeb’s Elsie Lamar, the popular actress bemoaned the inconsistency in the performance of the local currency, adding that the authorities in charge of its regulation are taking Ghanaians on a roller coaster ride.



“I want them to stop what they are doing. It's like they are taking us on a rollercoaster ride. One moment it's hey and the next moment it's hmm. We don’t know what is going on. We want to be in control of what is going on. Even if we are not, at least we should be pre-informed, like the way they gave us the 2023 national budget. The dollar is important to us; it's painful. We're all affected,” she said.



Meanwhile, scores of Ghanaian celebrities including Kwame A Plus, Lydia Forson, Prince David Osei, and others have taken to social media to register their satisfaction with the cedi’s improvement in value.



