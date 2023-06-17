Nigerians will dominate Grammy's new 'Highlife Category' to the detriment of Ghana - Bullgod predicts

Entertainment of Saturday, 17 June 2023

Artiste manager, Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bullgod, has weighed in on the introduction of the "Highlife Category" at the Grammy Awards.



In a post shared on Facebook, he suggested that Nigerian artistes may have a greater chance of winning in this category compared to their Ghanaian counterparts.



“The Highlife Category that has been introduced by the Grammys will be won more by Nigerians than Ghanaians - if...” he shared.



While he did not elaborate on the reasons behind his prediction, it sparks discussion and speculation within the music community.



Nigeria has recently been recognized as a powerhouse in the African music industry, with its artistes making significant contributions to various genres, including Highlife which originated in Ghana but has seen considerable influence and adaptation in Nigeria over the years.



Nigerian artistes have successfully blended Highlife with other genres, creating a unique fusion that has gained international recognition and popularity.



Bullgod's statement has raised questions about the competitive landscape within the "Highlife Category" and how Nigerian artists may leverage their rich musical heritage to secure



This statement follows the recent announcement by the Recording Academy on June 13, 2023, introducing three new Grammy categories: Best African Performance, Best Pop Dance Recording, and Best Alternative Jazz Album.



In a press release, Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, expressed pride in the category changes, emphasizing their commitment to listening to feedback from the music community.



The introduction of these new categories aligns with the organization's goal to accurately represent a diverse range of relevant musical genres and adapt to the ever-evolving musical landscape.



Mason Jr. also highlighted the intention to expose a wider range of music to fans worldwide, acknowledging and appreciating the creators and recordings in these categories.







